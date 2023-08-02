Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

