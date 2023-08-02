Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

