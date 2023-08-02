Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

