Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $414.22 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $419.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.