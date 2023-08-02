Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.