Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,974,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,448. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

