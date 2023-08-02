Pitcairn Co. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,645. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.