Pitcairn Co. Has $3.17 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.