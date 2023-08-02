Pitcairn Co. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.21. 3,796,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.