Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 12.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned about 1.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $135,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

