Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.64. 115,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.89. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.