Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.96. 345,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.14 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

