Pitcairn Co. Sells 559 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,319,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.64. 4,052,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,554. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

