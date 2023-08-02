Pitcairn Co. Sells 76,151 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,151 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,818,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,294. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.