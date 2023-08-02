Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $222,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $1,960,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 185.6% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $268,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $726.72. 118,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,140. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

