PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

PlayAGS stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 25.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

