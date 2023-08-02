PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PNM Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 525,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.