Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.45 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 143.41 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.25. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £462.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,109.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

