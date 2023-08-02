Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.45 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 143.41 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.25. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £462.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,109.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile
