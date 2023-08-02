Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.85

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.85 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 4278523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

About Polarean Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.