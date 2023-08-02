Polymath (POLY) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $151.55 million and approximately $155,486.72 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00300421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15791739 USD and is down -20.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $517,608.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

