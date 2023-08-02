Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Potomac Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.06. Potomac Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.
Potomac Bancshares Company Profile
