Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.06. Potomac Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.