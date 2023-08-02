Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.31

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 96622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

