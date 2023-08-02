Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 821 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,436,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,270. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

