Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,814. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

