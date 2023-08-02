Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $47.41 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,409,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.70. 245,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

