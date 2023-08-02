Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $7.03 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atkore by 22.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Atkore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Stock Down 1.8 %

ATKR stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.54. 153,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

