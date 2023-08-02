Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 460,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,181. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

