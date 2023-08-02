Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,793 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.76. 529,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.58. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

