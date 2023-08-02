Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 9,500 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.10% of Saia worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 546,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,690,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.31.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.71. 120,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.11. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $437.63. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

