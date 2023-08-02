Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,919 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.54% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 641,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares in the company, valued at $107,366,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock valued at $155,495,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

