Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. 1,163,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,956. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

