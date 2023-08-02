PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $33.92

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.92, but opened at $35.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 444,593 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.