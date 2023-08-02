Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.06 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and $1.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00014087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.68 or 1.00086765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.13644178 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,759,490.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

