ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 590,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,390,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Specifically, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,390. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

ProPetro Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.41.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 102.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.