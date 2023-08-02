ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises approximately 15.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.19% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $71,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at $4,344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 52.3% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth about $986,000.

BATS IGHG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. 18,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

