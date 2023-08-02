Prosperity Bancshares (PB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/31/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $74.00.
- 7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $67.00.
- 7/6/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00.
- 6/29/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $64.00.
- 6/6/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:PB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 592,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.
Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
Read More
