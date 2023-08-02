Prosperity Bancshares (PB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $74.00.

7/27/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $67.00.

7/6/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00.

6/29/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $64.00.

6/6/2023 – Prosperity Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 592,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

