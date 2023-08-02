Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

