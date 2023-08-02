Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $185.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

