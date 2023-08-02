Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.67 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

