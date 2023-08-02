Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 3,937,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

