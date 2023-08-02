Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. 1,403,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.