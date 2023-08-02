Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $540.92. The stock had a trading volume of 323,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.89. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

