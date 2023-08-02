Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.54. 3,443,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,420. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

