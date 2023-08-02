Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

PRU opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

