Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. 1,156,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,515,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,408,000 after buying an additional 424,846 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

