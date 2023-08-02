PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 537,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 735,452 shares.The stock last traded at $143.21 and had previously closed at $146.51.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.23, for a total value of $2,564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,310,894.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.23, for a total value of $2,564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,310,894.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,547 shares of company stock worth $23,692,784 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

