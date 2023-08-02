Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $520,369.30 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,406,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

