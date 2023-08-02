Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

