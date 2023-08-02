Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,928. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 450.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

