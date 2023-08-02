Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.